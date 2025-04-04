Conquis Financial LLC Invests $184,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Conquis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.