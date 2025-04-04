ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.74 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 3703211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 9.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

