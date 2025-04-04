Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $26.71 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.