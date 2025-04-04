Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE CAG opened at $26.71 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intel’s Big Bet on 18A: Will Lip-Bu Tan’s Vision Pay Off?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Badger Meter Gets an Upgrade—2 Stocks That Could Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.