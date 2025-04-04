Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 17,464 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.34.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
