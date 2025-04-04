Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 17,464 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

