Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 334.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 110,558 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.