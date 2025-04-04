Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

