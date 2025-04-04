Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.