Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after purchasing an additional 838,366 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,725,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $927,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.