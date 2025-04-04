Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. 2,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

