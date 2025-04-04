Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 128,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 113,245 shares.The stock last traded at $122.30 and had previously closed at $121.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

