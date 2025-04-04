Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

