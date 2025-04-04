Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 20,577 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Constellium by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

