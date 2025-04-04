Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 23,746 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 311.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.