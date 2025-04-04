Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.