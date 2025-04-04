Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,890 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,963,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $598,400,000 after purchasing an additional 92,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,664.50. This represents a 30.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

