Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 6,632 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1,016.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $97.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

