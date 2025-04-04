Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 12.2 %

C opened at $63.03 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.