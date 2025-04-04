Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,355 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Driven Brands worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.