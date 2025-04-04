Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,022,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

