Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 74,226 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,662,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,338 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

