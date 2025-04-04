Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kinetik
In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kinetik Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60.
Kinetik Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
