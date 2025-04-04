Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

