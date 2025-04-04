Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $659,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.