Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $404,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in HEICO by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO stock opened at $259.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $185.03 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

