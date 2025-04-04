Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,638 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

