Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 89,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,962,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Ciena Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $4,921,513 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 44.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 110,789 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 178,956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

