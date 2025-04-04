CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 1,335.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Ball by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after buying an additional 325,497 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Ball Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

