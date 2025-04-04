CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $51.01 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

