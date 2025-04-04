CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Clorox by 50.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.