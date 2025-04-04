CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 99,883 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,720 shares of company stock worth $20,616,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 15.8 %

WSM opened at $138.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

