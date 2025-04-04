CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,733,000 after purchasing an additional 634,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

