CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in HP by 136.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,578 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in HP by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

HP last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

