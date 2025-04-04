CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,052,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $285,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.52 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $83.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $9,313,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,649,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,233,554.56. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,473,032. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

