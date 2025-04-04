CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

