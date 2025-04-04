CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after buying an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $802,036,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $607.88 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $678.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.