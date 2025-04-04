CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 526 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

