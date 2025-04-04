CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 309 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

