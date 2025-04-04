CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.