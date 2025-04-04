Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.09), with a volume of 51479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.29).

Churchill China Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 550.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 703.34. The company has a market cap of £51.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

