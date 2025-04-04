CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $26.71.
CHS Company Profile
