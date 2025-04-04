Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.53.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

