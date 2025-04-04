Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 8,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Arista Networks stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.15. 19,564,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
