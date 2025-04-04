Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 8,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.15. 19,564,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,921,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

