Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,160 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

