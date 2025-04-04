Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,800,000 after purchasing an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,596,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 227,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.