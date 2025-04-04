Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 576,122 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 576,122 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $82,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.63, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

