Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $237.19 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,291 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of VICI Properties worth $237,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

