Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $179.34 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Iron Mountain worth $179,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 254.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $24,122,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 136.17, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

