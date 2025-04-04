Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,860 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

