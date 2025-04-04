Cencora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,184 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 221% compared to the average volume of 1,302 put options.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $289.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day moving average is $242.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $291.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

