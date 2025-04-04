CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $74.08. Approximately 39,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 318,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Insider Activity at CBIZ

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.99.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $32,859,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

